Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (KND) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND) fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.70. 1,837,322 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,279,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KND. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Kindred Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Kindred Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Kindred Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kindred Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. The company’s market capitalization is $583.03 million.

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Kindred Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kindred Healthcare, Inc. will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 28.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 149.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kindred Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 2.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare, Inc, incorporated on March 27, 1998, is a healthcare services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates transitional care (TC) hospitals, a home health, hospice and community care business, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals (IRFs), a contract rehabilitation services business, nursing centers and assisted living facilities across the United States.

