Kforce, Inc. (KFRC) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kforce, Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

KFRC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on Kforce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kforce in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kforce has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) opened at 20.35 on Monday. Kforce has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $514.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Kforce had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $340.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kforce will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

In other news, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $89,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kforce by 612.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 117.8% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kforce by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc (Kforce) is engaged in providing professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions. The Company operates through three segments, which include Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA) and Government Solutions (GS). The Company’s Tech segment includes the operations of its subsidiary Kforce Global Solutions, Inc The FA segment is engaged in providing both temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, such as general accounting, business analysis and others.

