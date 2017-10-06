KeyCorp Reiterates Hold Rating for Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI)

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MINI. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price target on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ MINI) traded down 1.13% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. 75,000 shares of the stock traded hands. Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $126.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.03 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.03%. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mobile Mini will post $1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobile Mini news, CFO Mark Funk sold 16,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $497,032.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Trachtenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,137.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,065 shares of company stock worth $4,832,212 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 103.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 21.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 3.5% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 35,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 58,990 shares during the last quarter.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc is a provider of portable storage solutions. The Company, through its subsidiary, Evergreen Tank Solutions, Inc (ETS), is a provider of specialty containment solutions in the United States. The Company manages its business as two portable storage solutions business segments, North America and the U.K., and one specialty containment business segment.

