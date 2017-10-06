Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Total SA (FP) a €51.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Total SA (EPA:FP) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FP. UBS AG set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Total SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Total SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Total SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Total SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.50 ($52.35) target price on Total SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.74 ($58.51).

Total SA (EPA:FP) opened at 45.735 on Monday. Total SA has a 1-year low of €40.53 and a 1-year high of €49.50. The stock has a market cap of €113.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.771. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €44.40 and a 200 day moving average of €45.38.

About Total SA

Total SA (Total) is an oil and gas company. The Company has three segments: an Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas and power; a Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and a Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

