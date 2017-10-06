Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Stake Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 16,832.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,453,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,612,000 after buying an additional 8,403,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,670,000 after buying an additional 614,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,540,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,679,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 69.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,709,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,969,000 after buying an additional 701,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 48.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,543,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,758,000 after buying an additional 501,090 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennametal Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Stake Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/kennametal-inc-kmt-stake-lessened-by-proshare-advisors-llc.html.

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE KMT) opened at 40.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Kennametal had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $565.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.95.

In related news, insider Christopher Rossi bought 29,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $999,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,781. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Michael Jr. Byrnes bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.