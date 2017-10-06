Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Weighs in on D.R. Horton, Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their FY2017 earnings estimates for D.R. Horton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst J. Rahmani now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.75. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

Shares of D.R. Horton (DHI) opened at 40.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $144,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $333,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,666 shares of company stock worth $912,606 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

