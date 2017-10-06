Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst C. Mcgratty now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2017 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $9.50 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $10.65 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBNY. Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $164.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.27.
Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ SBNY) opened at 125.76 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $113.53 and a 52-week high of $164.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.75 and its 200 day moving average is $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.96.
Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $316.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Signature Bank by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area. Its segments include Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance. It offers a range of business and personal banking products and services. Its specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial LLC (Signature Financial), provides equipment finance and leasing services.
