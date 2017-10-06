Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst C. Mcgratty now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2017 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $9.50 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBNY. Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $164.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/keefe-bruyette-woods-research-analysts-lower-earnings-estimates-for-signature-bank-sbny.html.

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ SBNY) opened at 125.76 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $113.53 and a 52-week high of $164.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.75 and its 200 day moving average is $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $316.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Signature Bank by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area. Its segments include Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance. It offers a range of business and personal banking products and services. Its specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial LLC (Signature Financial), provides equipment finance and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.