Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Buy” Rating for National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded National Bank Holdings Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on National Bank Holdings Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded National Bank Holdings Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $34.00 price target on National Bank Holdings Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) traded up 0.79% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,428 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $36.98.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. National Bank Holdings Corporation had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation by 79.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBH) is a bank holding company. Through Bank Midwest, N.A. (Bank Midwest), NBH’s primary business is to offer a range of products and financial services to both its commercial and consumer customers, located in Kansas, Missouri and Colorado. The Company offers an array of lending products to cater to the customers’ needs, including, but not limited to, small business loans, equipment loans, term loans, asset-backed loans, letters of credit, commercial lines of credit, residential mortgage loans, home equity and consumer loans.

