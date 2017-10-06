Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) in a research report released on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Instinet restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) opened at 86.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.67. Raymond James Financial has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $86.47.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Raymond James Financial’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James Financial will post $5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total value of $2,744,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,727,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $331,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,201.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,924,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 48.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 32.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 86,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 132.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 137,022 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) is a financial holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Raymond James & Associates, Inc (RJ&A), Raymond James Financial Services, Inc (RJFS), Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc (RJFSA), Raymond James Ltd. (RJ Ltd.), Eagle Asset Management, Inc (Eagle), and Raymond James Bank, N.A.

