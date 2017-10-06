Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC)

TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of TCP Capital Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCP Capital Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TCP Capital Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of TCP Capital Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ TCPC) traded down 0.42% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.62. 17,717 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.37 million. TCP Capital Corp. had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Equities analysts forecast that TCP Capital Corp. will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCP Capital Corp. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCP Capital Corp. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCP Capital Corp. by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCP Capital Corp. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 453,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of TCP Capital Corp. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 44,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. It invests in the debt of middle-market companies, as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds.

