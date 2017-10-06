Keane Group Inc (FRAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays PLC

Equities researchers at Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Keane Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRAC) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.15 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial Corporation reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Iberia Capital initiated coverage on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.74.

Get Keane Group Inc alerts:

Shares of Keane Group (FRAC) opened at 17.19 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $1.92 billion. Keane Group has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51.

Keane Group (NASDAQ:FRAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.71 million. Keane Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keane Group will post $0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/keane-group-inc-frac-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-barclays-plc.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Keane Group by 64.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Keane Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in Keane Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 844,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keane Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Keane Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 68,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc is provider of integrated well completion services in the United States, with a focus on demanding completion solutions. The Company’s segments include Completion Services, which comprises hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions, and Other Services, which consists of coiled tubing, cementing and drilling divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.