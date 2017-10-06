KBC Group NV Buys 4,716 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3,384.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,833,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,856,682,000 after acquiring an additional 36,747,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,603,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,851,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,642,000 after acquiring an additional 382,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,925,000 after acquiring an additional 336,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 567.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 369,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 313,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John W. Ketchum sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $4,411,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,385 shares of company stock worth $9,314,382 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE NEE) opened at 147.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.49 and a 52-week high of $151.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.10. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post $6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9825 per share. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.09.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

