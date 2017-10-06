KAR Auction Services, Inc (KAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc (NYSE:KAR) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.50. KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.67 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Gabelli started coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) traded down 0.44% on Friday, reaching $47.70. 199,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.07. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is 78.53%.

In other KAR Auction Services news, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $436,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kett sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,562.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,903.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,249. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,344,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,126,000 after purchasing an additional 57,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,867,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,255,000 after acquiring an additional 918,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,726,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,320,000 after acquiring an additional 107,601 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,115,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,767,000 after acquiring an additional 937,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,730,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,045,000 after acquiring an additional 130,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

