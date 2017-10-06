Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $123.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $116.00. Citigroup Inc.’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

KSU has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU) traded down 3.38% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,982 shares. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $109.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day moving average is $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post $5.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: “Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/kansas-city-southern-ksu-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-citigroup-inc.html.

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $617,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,014.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K. Stadler sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $471,227.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $933,138.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,510. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,674,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 679,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.