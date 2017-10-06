Kaman Corporation (KAMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the following business segments: Aerospace, Industrial Distribution, and Music Distribution. The Aerospace segment serves commercial, U.S. defense and foreign government markets. The Industrial Distribution segment serves nearly every sector of U.S. industry with industrial replacement parts as well as support services. The Music Distribution segment serves domestic and foreign markets with a wide variety of music instruments and accessories and manufactures guitars and other music products for professional and amateur musicians. “

Get Kaman Corporation alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KAMN. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaman Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Kaman Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) traded down 0.29% on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 38,616 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.70. Kaman Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.24 million. Kaman Corporation had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kaman Corporation will post $2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kaman Corporation (KAMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/kaman-corporation-kamn-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,404 shares of Kaman Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $121,882.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,805.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kaman Corporation in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaman Corporation by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kaman Corporation in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kaman Corporation by 25.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Kaman Corporation by 5.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation Company Profile

Kaman Corporation conducts business in the aerospace and distribution markets. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Aerospace. The Company’s brands include KAflex, KAron and K-MAX. Distribution segment is a power transmission, motion control, and fluid power industrial distributor with operations throughout the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.