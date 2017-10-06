Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) vs. Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Head-To-Head Survey

Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ: KDMN) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kadmon Holdings and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings $18.50 million 10.96 -$97.68 million N/A N/A Syros Pharmaceuticals $1.42 million 306.61 -$48.99 million ($2.13) -7.78

Syros Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kadmon Holdings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kadmon Holdings and Syros Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings 0 2 4 0 2.67 Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Kadmon Holdings presently has a consensus price target of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 151.92%. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $26.37, suggesting a potential upside of 59.03%. Given Kadmon Holdings’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kadmon Holdings is more favorable than Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Kadmon Holdings and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings -754.62% N/A -155.28% Syros Pharmaceuticals N/A -60.15% -54.25%

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals beats Kadmon Holdings on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kadmon Holdings Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of various unmet medical needs. The Company is developing product candidates in a number of indications within autoimmune and fibrotic disease, oncology and genetic diseases. Its product pipeline consists of KD025, Tesevatinib and KD034. The Company’s other products include Ribasphere RibaPak, Ribasphere, Qsymia, Tetrabenazine and Valganciclovir. KD025 is an orally available, selective small molecule inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), a molecular target in multiple autoimmune, fibrotic and neurodegenerative diseases. Tesevatinib is an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) designed to block key molecular drivers of tumor growth, metastases and drug resistance. KD034 is the Company’s portfolio of enhanced formulations of trientine hydrochloride for the treatment of Wilson’s disease.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company offers a gene control platform designed to analyze the unexploited region of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in human disease tissue to identify and drug targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. The Company is focused on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases and is building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The Company’s drug programs include SY-1425 (retinoic acid receptor alpha (RARa) agonist) and SY-1365 (cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor). SY-1425 (tamibarotene) is an oral, potent and selective agonist, or activator, of the transcription factor RARa. SY-1365 is a small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional kinase known as CDK7. The Company is using its platform to analyze gene expression programs across additional cancers, inflammatory diseases and other diseases to identify optimal points of therapeutic intervention in specific subsets of patients.

