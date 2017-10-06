Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $30.25 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS AG restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Pacific Crest started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a sector weight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE JNPR) traded up 0.21% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.51. 2,061,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post $2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.39%.

In other Juniper Networks news, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $91,736.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $438,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,881,320.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,044 shares of company stock valued at $974,774. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,310.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,175,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $700,629,000 after buying an additional 24,130,800 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3,949.6% during the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 4,673,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,289,000 after buying an additional 4,557,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 197.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,427,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,307,000 after buying an additional 3,604,200 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 40.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,378,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,222,000 after buying an additional 3,248,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 260.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,076,000 after buying an additional 2,437,006 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

