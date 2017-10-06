Jungheinrich AG (JUN3) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JUN3. Citigroup Inc. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on shares of Jungheinrich AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Commerzbank Ag set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Jungheinrich AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Jungheinrich AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Jungheinrich AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Jungheinrich AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.20 ($41.41).

Shares of Jungheinrich AG (JUN3) opened at 38.60 on Friday. Jungheinrich AG has a 1-year low of €24.34 and a 1-year high of €40.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €37.55 and a 200-day moving average of €34.00. The company has a market capitalization of €3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72.

About Jungheinrich AG

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products for the material handling equipment, warehousing technology, and material flow engineering sectors. The companys Intralogistics segment develops, produces, and sells new trucks; rents new and used material handling equipment; reconditions and sells used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

