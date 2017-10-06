JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,760 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.54% of Southside Bancshares worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBSI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 52.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 12.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 85.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) opened at 36.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.81. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $38.08.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 25.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tim Carter sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $237,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBSI. BidaskClub upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc (Southside) is a bank holding company for Southside Bank (the Bank). The Company is a community-focused financial institution that offers a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations in the communities. These services include consumer and commercial loans, deposit accounts, trust services, safe deposit services and brokerage services.

