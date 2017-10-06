JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Stake in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 218,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Hutchison China MediTech Limited at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 157,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 510,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hutchison China MediTech Limited alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM) opened at 29.67 on Friday. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $32.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/jpmorgan-chase-co-purchases-new-stake-in-hutchison-china-meditech-limited-hcm.html.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (Chi-Med) is a China-based, globally-focused healthcare group. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. Its Innovation Platform focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases for the global market.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.