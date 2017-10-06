Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sales in J&J’s domestic Pharma segment have decelerated this year as a number of key growth drivers like Remicade and Concerta are facing competition. However, J&J is optimistic that sales growth will accelerate in 2H. We believe that new drugs like Xarelto, Stelara, Darzalex, and Imbruvica remain the key to growth. Meanwhile, share buybacks and restructuring initiatives should provide bottom-line support. J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. However, J&J’s shares have underperformed the industry this year so far. Headwinds like negative currency movement, generics, pricing pressure and soft global market conditions remain. Sluggish growth in the Consumer segment is also a concern. Meanwhile, HCV sales continue to decline amid intense competition. Estimates have remained mostly stable ahead of the Q3 results. J&J has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $136.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded down 0.24% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,057 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.78. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.32 and a 12-month high of $137.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $18.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $11,291,841.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 226,693 shares in the company, valued at $30,993,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $13,672,412.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 230,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,667,733.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

