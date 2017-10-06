Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Increased by Swedbank

Swedbank increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.1% of Swedbank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Swedbank owned 0.13% of Johnson & Johnson worth $456,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,223,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,955,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,371 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,150,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,775,000 after buying an additional 201,703 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,093,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,745,000 after buying an additional 136,764 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,543,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,684,000 after buying an additional 310,831 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,948,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,041,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/johnson-johnson-jnj-position-increased-by-swedbank.html.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded down 0.44% during trading on Friday, reaching $132.60. The company had a trading volume of 922,080 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $355.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.23 and a 200-day moving average of $129.83. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.32 and a 12 month high of $137.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 56.76%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $11,291,841.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 226,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,993,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $13,672,412.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 230,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,667,733.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Cowen and Company set a $147.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.