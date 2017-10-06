Jennifer Lew Sells 6,600 Shares of Aduro Biotech, Inc. (ADRO) Stock

Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) insider Jennifer Lew sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $70,026.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Lew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Jennifer Lew sold 6,600 shares of Aduro Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $77,220.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Jennifer Lew sold 6,600 shares of Aduro Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $80,322.00.

Shares of Aduro Biotech, Inc. (ADRO) opened at 10.75 on Friday. Aduro Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The stock’s market capitalization is $802.08 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Aduro Biotech had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 609.58%. The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aduro Biotech, Inc. will post ($1.35) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Aduro Biotech by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aduro Biotech by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Aduro Biotech by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aduro Biotech by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Aduro Biotech by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 23,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aduro Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aduro Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aduro Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aduro Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen and Company assumed coverage on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aduro Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Aduro Biotech Company Profile

Aduro Biotech, Inc is an immunotherapy company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that manage the treatment of various diseases, including cancer. The Company’s product candidates from its Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted (LADD) Listeria monocytogenes, Stimulator of Interferon Genes Pathway Activator, and B-select monoclonal antibody platforms are designed to stimulate and/or regulate innate and adaptive immune responses, either as single agents or in combination with conventional therapies, as well as other immunotherapies.

