Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for CBOE Holdings, Inc. (CBOE)

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CBOE Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in a research note published on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $92.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CBOE Holdings from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on CBOE Holdings from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBOE Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays PLC began coverage on CBOE Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on CBOE Holdings and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.04.

Shares of CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) remained flat at $108.43 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,179 shares. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.50. CBOE Holdings has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.52.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.22 million. CBOE Holdings had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.81%. CBOE Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBOE Holdings will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from CBOE Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CBOE Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is 59.67%.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 7,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $706,282.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,417.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carole E. Stone sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total value of $147,652.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,240 shares of company stock worth $20,981,248 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBOE Holdings by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,979,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBOE Holdings by 23.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,823,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CBOE Holdings by 30.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,411,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CBOE Holdings by 1.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,467,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,164,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CBOE Holdings by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,120,000 after purchasing an additional 604,328 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE Holdings Company Profile

CBOE Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is operating markets that offer for trading options on various market indexes (index options), on an exclusive basis, and futures contracts, as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options, such as options on the stocks of individual corporations (equity options), and options on other exchange-traded products (ETP options), such as exchange-traded funds (ETF options) and exchange-traded notes (ETN options).

