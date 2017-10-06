Tullow Oil (OTC:TUWLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TUWLF. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Tullow Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Tullow Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tullow Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil (TUWLF) opened at 2.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.98 billion. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/jefferies-group-llc-downgrades-tullow-oil-tuwlf-to-underperform.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.