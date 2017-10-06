Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,478.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,984,404 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.47% of Netflix worth $305,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,020 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ NFLX) traded up 0.62% on Friday, reaching $195.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,590,611 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.63 and a 12 month high of $195.86. Netflix also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 122,784 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 283% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,078 call options.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 109,214 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.61, for a total transaction of $20,598,852.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,598,852.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $338,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,470.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,325 shares of company stock worth $55,807,018 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of Netflix to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.99.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

