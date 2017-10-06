Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 407,038 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7,931.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 407,038 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $385,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2,770.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,181,851,000 after buying an additional 2,747,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,724,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,548,849,000 after acquiring an additional 447,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,900,000 after acquiring an additional 20,210 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 919,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,859,000 after acquiring an additional 257,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Salvatore Brogna sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.90, for a total transaction of $900,708.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark J. Meltzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,025.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,172 shares of company stock worth $21,923,487. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) traded up 199.99% on Friday, reaching $363.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,361 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,024.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $915.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.20 and a 52 week high of $1,094.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $756.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post $23.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.78 target price (up previously from $101.89) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.67 target price (up previously from $111.11) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.11 target price on the stock. Finally, Vetr lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.28 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

