Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 2,439,664 Shares of Harris Corporation (HRS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) by 12,337.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,439,664 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.02% of Harris Corporation worth $268,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harris Corporation by 3,267.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,670,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $853,463,000 after buying an additional 7,442,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Harris Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,508,000. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harris Corporation by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,010,000 after buying an additional 1,553,628 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Harris Corporation by 2,515.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 475,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,917,000 after buying an additional 457,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Harris Corporation by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,587,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,590,000 after buying an additional 441,769 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Harris Corporation (HRS) traded down 0.19% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.54. 28,933 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average of $115.30. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.18. Harris Corporation has a one year low of $88.89 and a one year high of $135.00.

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Harris Corporation had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Harris Corporation will post $6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Harris Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Harris Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Harris Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harris Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Harris Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Harris Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Harris Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harris Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

In other news, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 50,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $5,947,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Young sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total value of $484,045.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,643,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

