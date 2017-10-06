James Patrick Tursi Sells 9,960 Shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARLZ) Stock

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARLZ) insider James Patrick Tursi sold 9,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $24,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ ARLZ) traded down 6.327% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.295. The company had a trading volume of 267,020 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The stock’s market capitalization is $153.42 million. Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post ($1.62) EPS for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Aralez Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 5,191,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 2,488,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 292,420 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 541,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 254,400 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 154,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in cardiovascular, pain and other areas. The Company’s products include Fibricor, Cambia, Fiorinal, Fiorinal C, Soriatane, Bezalip SR, NeoVisc, Uracyst, Durela, Proferrin, Resultz and Collatamp G.

