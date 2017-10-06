James D. Edwards Sells 603 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director James D. Edwards sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $21,038.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) traded up 0.99% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. 25,225 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $770.49 million. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $59.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.83 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post $2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HURN. TheStreet cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 14,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a global professional services firm. The Company offers solutions in operations, advisory services, technology and analytics for healthcare, higher education, life sciences and commercial sectors. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Education and Life Sciences, and Business Advisory.

