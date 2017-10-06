J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Trading Down 2.4%

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 239.20 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 241.60 ($3.20). 13,021,244 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 8,647,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.50 ($3.28).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBRY. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG reduced their price objective on J Sainsbury plc from GBX 320 ($4.24) to GBX 295 ($3.91) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.32) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.98) price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 266.93 ($3.54).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 254.56. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.28 billion.

About J Sainsbury plc

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

