J P Morgan Chase & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Roche Holding Ltd. (ROG)

J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. (VTX:ROG) in a research report released on Monday.

ROG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG set a CHF 273 target price on Roche Holding and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a CHF 335 target price on Roche Holding and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 230 target price on Roche Holding and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche Holding in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 284 target price on Roche Holding and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 267.73.

Roche Holding (VTX:ROG) opened at 247.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of CHK 211.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is CHK 244.32 and its 200-day moving average price is CHK 251.58. Roche Holding has a one year low of CHK 218.30 and a one year high of CHK 273.00.

About Roche Holding

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company’s operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics.

