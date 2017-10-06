J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is Hartford Investment Management Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,144 shares during the period. J P Morgan Chase & Co comprises 1.4% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $74,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 33.3% during the first quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 9.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 75,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 2.8% during the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,572,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,962,000 after purchasing an additional 70,882 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 19.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 389,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 63,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.1% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 175,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America Corporation reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $96.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.14 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

In other J P Morgan Chase & Co news, insider Nicole Giles sold 1,000 shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,350.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 17,596 shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $1,611,441.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,564 shares of company stock worth $2,605,334. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) traded down 0.31% during trading on Friday, reaching $96.79. 5,302,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.18. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $97.64. J P Morgan Chase & Co also saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 93,484 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 231% compared to the typical daily volume of 28,201 call options.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $6.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from J P Morgan Chase & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

J P Morgan Chase & Co Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

