J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,103,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,786 shares during the quarter. J P Morgan Chase & Co makes up 1.4% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of J P Morgan Chase & Co worth $283,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in J P Morgan Chase & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in J P Morgan Chase & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in J P Morgan Chase & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on J P Morgan Chase & Co from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) traded down 0.27% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,066,291 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $340.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.18. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $97.64. J P Morgan Chase & Co also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 93,484 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 231% compared to the typical daily volume of 28,201 call options.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $6.80 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from J P Morgan Chase & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

In other J P Morgan Chase & Co news, insider Nicole Giles sold 1,000 shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,350.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 9,968 shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $902,602.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,527 shares in the company, valued at $953,219.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,564 shares of company stock worth $2,605,334 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

