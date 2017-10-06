iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) is New England Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

New England Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.7% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $22,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 73,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) traded down 0.4984% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.9395. 168,480 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $81.74 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average of $92.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.7277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

