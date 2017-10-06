iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (EWU) Holdings Maintained by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. continued to hold its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (NYSE:EWU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,363,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 42,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (NYSE:EWU) opened at 34.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71. iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

WARNING: “iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (EWU) Holdings Maintained by Veritable L.P.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/ishares-msci-united-kingdom-index-ewu-holdings-maintained-by-veritable-l-p.html.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index Profile

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI United Kingdom Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the London Stock Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.