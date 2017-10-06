IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics Corporation news, SVP Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 8,500 shares of IPG Photonics Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $1,311,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,125.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Hurley sold 8,167 shares of IPG Photonics Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,985.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,202.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,017 shares of company stock worth $10,070,761. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IPG Photonics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) opened at 191.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.23 and a 200-day moving average of $149.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.68. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $191.23.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $369.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.06 million. IPG Photonics Corporation had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post $6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of a line of fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, diode lasers, laser systems and optical accessories that are used for various applications. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, communications and medical applications.

