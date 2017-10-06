Investors Title (ITIC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.26

News articles about Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Investors Title earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.5321702191225 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Investors Title (ITIC) traded up 0.79% during trading on Friday, hitting $190.50. 3,371 shares of the company were exchanged. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $93.78 and a 12 month high of $199.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.53 and its 200-day moving average is $177.71. The company has a market capitalization of $359.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Title will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Insurance Company (ITIC) and National Investors Title Insurance Company (NITIC), is engaged in issuance of residential and commercial title insurance, Investors Title Insurance Company (ITIC) and National Investors Title Insurance Company (NITIC).

