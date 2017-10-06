Investors Sell Shares of PPL Corporation (PPL) on Strength (PPL)

Investors sold shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $16.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $46.29 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.88 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, PPL Corporation had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. PPL Corporation traded up $0.19 for the day and closed at $37.65

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPL Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PPL Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of PPL Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. PPL Corporation had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post $2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. PPL Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.11%.

In other PPL Corporation news, insider Vincent Sorgi sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 35,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $1,408,214.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Corporation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Corporation by 844.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 36,913 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Corporation by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Bank of The Ozarks lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Corporation by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 7,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Corporation by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 707,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 264,787 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL Corporation

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL operates through U.K.

