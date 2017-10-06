Investors Sell NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) on Strength (NVDA)

Traders sold shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on strength during trading on Friday. $370.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $402.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $31.60 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, NVIDIA Corporation had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. NVIDIA Corporation traded up $0.53 for the day and closed at $181.30

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up from $148.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of NVIDIA Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.03 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.85.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NVIDIA Corporation had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 39.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post $3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.86%.

In other NVIDIA Corporation news, insider Michael Byron sold 9,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $1,714,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $2,641,429.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,798,714.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 496,478 shares of company stock valued at $85,901,012. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

