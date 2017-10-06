Investors Buy The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLI) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $102.76 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $57.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $45.55 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $71.78

The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 13,499 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,646 put options.

Get The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 5,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/investors-buy-the-industrial-select-sector-spdr-fund-xli-on-weakness.html.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Receive News & Ratings for The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.