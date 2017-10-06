Investors Buy Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $74.08 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $34.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.15 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, NextEra Energy had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. NextEra Energy traded down ($0.29) for the day and closed at $147.47

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.09.

The stock has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.76 and a 200 day moving average of $141.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 24.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post $6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $4,467,881.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $4,411,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,385 shares of company stock worth $9,314,382 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 97.7% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in NextEra Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 47,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

