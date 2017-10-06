Investors Buy Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PARR) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday following insider selling activity. $57.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $4.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $52.85 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Par Pacific Holdings had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Par Pacific Holdings traded down ($0.06) for the day and closed at $20.75Specifically, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $796,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,330,604 shares of company stock worth $45,441,429.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PARR shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Par Pacific Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific Holdings in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $950.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32.

Par Pacific Holdings (NASDAQ:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post $1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific Holdings by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific Holdings by 400.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Par Pacific Holdings by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter.

