Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC) is Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s 8th Largest Position

Empyrean Capital Partners LP held its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Investors Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.3% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 1.30% of Investors Bancorp worth $53,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Dennis M. Bone sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,533. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Cashill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 756,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,900,278.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $788,100. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ ISBC) traded down 0.15% on Friday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 391,510 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.25 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $16.00 price target on Investors Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Investors Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered savings bank. The Company is in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities.

