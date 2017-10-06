Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (FSFR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ: FSFR) in the last few weeks:

10/2/2017 – Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the portfolio’s total return by generating current income from debt investments while seeking to preserve capital. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is based in White Plains, New York. “

9/29/2017 – Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the portfolio’s total return by generating current income from debt investments while seeking to preserve capital. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is based in White Plains, New York. “

9/25/2017 – Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the portfolio’s total return by generating current income from debt investments while seeking to preserve capital. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is based in White Plains, New York. “

9/22/2017 – Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the portfolio’s total return by generating current income from debt investments while seeking to preserve capital. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is based in White Plains, New York. “

9/8/2017 – Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the portfolio’s total return by generating current income from debt investments while seeking to preserve capital. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is based in White Plains, New York. “

9/7/2017 – Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the portfolio’s total return by generating current income from debt investments while seeking to preserve capital. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is based in White Plains, New York. “

8/23/2017 – Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the portfolio’s total return by generating current income from debt investments while seeking to preserve capital. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is based in White Plains, New York. “

8/22/2017 – Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the portfolio’s total return by generating current income from debt investments while seeking to preserve capital. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is based in White Plains, New York. “

8/15/2017 – Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the portfolio’s total return by generating current income from debt investments while seeking to preserve capital. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is based in White Plains, New York. “

8/10/2017 – Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ:FSFR) traded up 0.57% on Friday, reaching $8.89. 37,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Get Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp alerts:

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ:FSFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.71%.

In other news, CEO Bernard D. Berman sold 7,473 shares of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $65,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.