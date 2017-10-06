Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 6th (1COV, ASIX, ASNA, BAS, COST, DECK, EDU, EVK, INO, LIN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 6th:

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by analysts at BNP Paribas. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AdvanSix (NASDAQ:ASIX) had its target price raised by Cowen and Company from $40.00 to $46.00. Cowen and Company currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $5.00 to $2.50. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) was given a €96.00 ($112.94) price target by analysts at BNP Paribas. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was given a $185.00 price target by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $94.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by analysts at BNP Paribas. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was given a $13.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linde AG (ETR:LIN) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at BNP Paribas. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was given a $86.00 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at BNP Paribas. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) was given a $70.00 target price by analysts at UBS AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $200.00 to $215.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $4.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $2.95 to $2.25. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $216.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $222.00 to $226.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at BNP Paribas. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $43.00 to $45.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

