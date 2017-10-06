Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their overweight rating on shares of Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) in a research note published on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar Holding Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS AG downgraded Investar Holding Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a market perform rating on shares of Investar Holding Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Investar Holding Corporation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) traded down 1.24% on Thursday, reaching $23.90. 24,088 shares of the company were exchanged. Investar Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.36.

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Investar Holding Corporation had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Investar Holding Corporation will post $1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Investar Holding Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Investar Holding Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar Holding Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Corporation by 18.4% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 118,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Investar Holding Corporation in the first quarter worth $835,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investar Holding Corporation in the first quarter worth $2,975,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Investar Holding Corporation by 17,878.8% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

About Investar Holding Corporation

Investar Holding Corporation is financial holding company that conducts its operations through, Investar Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Company offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses, as well as loans to individuals.

