Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.41

Media stories about Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) have trended positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust earned a news impact score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.0770691063571 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) traded down 0.08% on Friday, hitting $12.77. 29,002 shares of the company traded hands. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with current income, which is exempt from federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment.

