Invacare Corporation (IVC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invacare Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the health services provider an impact score of 45.6309677626129 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Invacare Corporation in a report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invacare Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Invacare Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invacare Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) traded down 2.32% on Friday, hitting $14.75. 459,450 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company’s market cap is $484.83 million. Invacare Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.21). Invacare Corporation had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Invacare Corporation will post ($1.87) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Invacare Corporation’s payout ratio is currently -2.59%.

In other news, SVP Dean J. Childers sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $94,672.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,875 shares in the company, valued at $679,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invacare Corporation Company Profile

Invacare Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. The Company’s geographical segments are Europe; North America, which includes North America/Home Medical Equipment (North America/HME) and Institutional Products Group (IPG) segments, and Asia/Pacific.

