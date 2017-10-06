Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,881 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 46.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.0% in the second quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 58,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.5% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 182,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $24,611,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $750,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,242 shares in the company, valued at $875,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,084,194 shares of company stock worth $151,162,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) opened at 142.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.04. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.22 and a 12-month high of $146.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Intuit had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 82.43%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post $4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Argus started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.74.

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

